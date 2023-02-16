Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following his arrest in Southeastern Kentucky.

Early Thursday morning, Corbin Police received a call from the Murfreesboro Police Department requesting help to capture a suspect in a murder case. Officials with the Tennessee department said when they pinged Saleem Hamilton’s cell phone, it showed up at the Speedway gas station in Corbin.

Two CPD officers went to the gas station and found Hamilton. When they tried to arrest him, the suspect put a brief struggle before he was taken into custody.

During a search, police found a handgun that matched the one used to commit the murder in the Volunteer State along with several other pieces of evidence in the case.

In Kentucky, Hamilton is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm. He is also facing the murder charge from a warrant taken out from the Murfreesboro Police Department.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

