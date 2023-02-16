Students in Pike County come together against cybercrime

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years ago, Pikeville High School (PHS) partnered with the University of Kentucky via its “Healthy Way” program. This year, five students came together to spread information about cybercrimes.

“Students will research problems, topics, issues that they see within their school or their community and, in the past, we have done healthy eating, we have done school safety, this year the students felt it was important to do Internet safety,” said Pikeville High School teacher Kelly Scott.

The group, called Students Against Cybercrimes, conducted a survey within their school and developed their own website to display their findings.

“It is terrifying because you never know what’s out there especially at that age, they don’t comprehend that other people can be looking to do harmful things to them,” said PHS senior and Students Against Cybercrimes member Ella Lockhart.

The group also partnered with local law enforcement to give students and those in the community more information about cybercrimes such as cyberbullying, identity theft, online predators and more.

“Our students are really paving the way for how to deal with the safety and on the Internet and the different apps and different social media platforms that they have to deal with on a daily basis is things that we’ve never had to experience before,” said Assistant Principal Brad Allen.

The website also lists important contact information and where to reach out if you are a victim of a cybercrime.

“There are helplines out there, no matter if you really aren’t the type to speak up, but it’s not something that you could keep to yourself because you never know what tomorrow will bring,” said PHS senior and Students Against Cybercrimes member Cassidy Slater. “Never take that for granted, if something happens to you, don’t be scared to reach out because there is help out there.”

Allen also added he was proud of the work the group has done to raise awareness about cybercrimes. You can find more information and the results of the group‘s survey on its website.

