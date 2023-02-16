Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Authorities in Southeast Kentucky are investigating after four students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen.

The school resource officer at Lynn Camp High School in Knox County said the students had side effects from using the device.

He did not call it an overdose and said they used the vape before school earlier this week.

They went to the office after having shortness of breath, high blood pressure and heart rate, and feeling tired and confused.

Three were taken to the ER and one was taken to a family doctor.

The officer says the vape pen contained THC but he was not sure if something else was in it.

Several vapes were turned over to police to be processed.

He urges children and parents to not use vape pens because he says you don’t know if they’re tainted.

Officials posted a letter on the school’s Facebook page Wednesday warning students, especially underage ones, against the use of the devices.

