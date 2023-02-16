Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in hit and run

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Whitley County are asking for help to identify two men they believe were involved in a recent hit and run.

It happened at Bells Country Store near Highway 511 on the Cumberland Falls Parkway.

The vehicle involved is a burnt orange newer model four-door Chevy truck. Police say there should be damage to the tailgate.

Deputies also believe the people in another car might have witnessed the crash and may have more info about it.

The post from the sheriff’s department with all of the pictures is below.

If you know anything about this case, please contact the sheriff’s office at 606-549-6006 or dispatch at 606-549-6017 and give them case number 23-118-0082 to let them know you are calling with information about it.

