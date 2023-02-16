One Letcher County school closed Thursday due to power outage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County school is closed Thursday.

Officials with Letcher County Public Schools posted on the district’s Facebook page Letcher Elementary and Middle School will not open due to a power outage.

According to Kentucky Power, more than 1,300 people in Letcher County are affected by the outage.

All other schools in the district are open.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.