One Letcher County school closed Thursday due to power outage

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Letcher County school is closed Thursday.

Officials with Letcher County Public Schools posted on the district’s Facebook page Letcher Elementary and Middle School will not open due to a power outage.

According to Kentucky Power, more than 1,300 people in Letcher County are affected by the outage.

All other schools in the district are open.

