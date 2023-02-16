Officials: ‘Multiple’ crashes causing slowdowns on I-75 in Rockcastle County

A wreck along Interstate 75 Southbound in Rockcastle County.
A wreck along Interstate 75 Southbound in Rockcastle County.(Mount Vernon Fire Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders have had a busy afternoon due to the weather in Rockcastle County.

In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials say large amounts of water have caused multiple crashes on I-75.

Firefighters advise drivers to watch out for slowdowns even though all lanes of the interstate are currently open.

They also say to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a risk for severe storms on Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Approaching system brings chances for severe weather on Thursday

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin
Generic police lights
Body found in Claiborne County identified as missing woman, officials say
Kentucky Supreme Court (File image)
Kentucky Supreme Court issues decision on temporary injunction in abortion ban case
Christine Haun
Claiborne County woman at center of Silver Alert found dead