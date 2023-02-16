Officials: ‘Multiple’ crashes causing slowdowns on I-75 in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - First responders have had a busy afternoon due to the weather in Rockcastle County.

In a post on the Mount Vernon Fire Department Facebook page, officials say large amounts of water have caused multiple crashes on I-75.

Firefighters advise drivers to watch out for slowdowns even though all lanes of the interstate are currently open.

They also say to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

