Man facing sex charges in case involving underage girl

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man is facing charges after an underage girl told police he said and did inappropriate things to her.

The girl went to the sheriff’s office back in late January to make the report.

She told deputies back in June, Rickey Fuson, 64, of Pineville, had made inappropriate sexual things to her and had groped her in a sexual manner.

Police and officials with the Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the claims and found them to be true.

Fuson was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

