Man facing sex charges in case involving underage girl

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Bell County man is facing charges after an underage girl told police he said and did inappropriate things to her.

The girl went to the sheriff’s office back in late January to make the report.

She told deputies back in June, Rickey Fuson, 64, of Pineville, had made inappropriate sexual things to her and had groped her in a sexual manner.

Police and officials with the Children’s Advocacy Center investigated the claims and found them to be true.

Fuson was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in the Bell County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a risk for severe storms on Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Approaching system brings chances for severe weather on Thursday
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
One Letcher County school closed Thursday due to power outage
The latest SPC outlook still has areas from I-64 down to I-75 and west under an elevated risk...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible with dynamic storm system
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital