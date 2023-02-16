It’s back! WYMT, NWS Jackson team up for in-person weather spotter class

WYMT First Alert Weather teams up with the National Weather Service in Jackson, KY for a...
WYMT First Alert Weather teams up with the National Weather Service in Jackson, KY for a weather spotter class!(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have exciting news for all of our spotters and weather enthusiasts throughout the mountains!

The WYMT First Alert Weather team is joining forces with our friends at the National Weather Service office in Jackson, KY to host an in-person spotter training class this spring!

The class is currently scheduled for Saturday, March 25, 2023 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the WYMT studios. That’s 199 Black Gold Blvd. in Hazard.

This will be the first in-person spotter class since 2019. Classes during the past three years have been virtual due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can sign up here, by scanning the QR code above, or in the form below!

If you cannot attend this session, the National Weather Service in Jackson will also be hosting other events throughout the mountains, and you can find the one closest to you here.

