‘I thank God that the people have come in and helped us’: Knott County siblings reflect on recovery six months after flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After the July flood, siblings Ted Slone and Margaret Sester did not have many things left but each other.

“I pulled her out and we waded in water to our waist and made it to them bushes and hold to that guardrail and made it up here to the shop,” said Slone.

More than six months later, we sat down with them on Thursday to reflect on what has changed.

“After the flood, people really started pouring in to help,” said Slone. “We stayed up there in that shop about five months and a half before we got in this mobile home.”

They moved out into their new home just a few days after Christmas. They said the help they have received has been amazing, and someone even helped furnish their home.

“People have helped us so much. Countless people,” said Slone.

They said even though it took months to get into their new home. The Lord carried them through to this point.

“I think the Lord has shown me that you have to be patient and have faith and stay the course, and don’t give up,” said Slone.

Living proof that a lot of wonderful things can happen in a matter of six months.

“We’re much better. We’re much better off than we were on the 28th of July,” said Slone.

“I thank God that the people have come in and helped us. We’ve got good people out there,” added Sester.

They both also said that their sibling bond is stronger than ever before.

“Awe buddy, we just close as two peas in a pod. I’m telling you we sure are,” said Slone.

The siblings said that they still have a lot of needs on the outside of their home and hope to get those worked on as it starts to warm up.

