BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Part of Kentucky 52 near mile marker seven in Breathitt County has been blocked due to a massive rockslide and is closed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Facebook Thursday.

One official with KYTC District 10 said a lane may not be open until midnight or even later.

