High School Scoreboard - February 15, 2023

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the high school basketball regular season.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Morgan County 85, Buckhorn 67

Perry Central 76, Cordia 50

Jenkins 75, Owsley County 65

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Betsy Layne 72, June Buchanan 49

Greenup County 46, Pike Central 34

Martin County 55, Elliott County 52

Floyd Central 73, Letcher Central 65 (overtime)

Hazard 65, Breathitt County 56

