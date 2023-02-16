High School Scoreboard - February 15, 2023
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One week remains in the high school basketball regular season.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Morgan County 85, Buckhorn 67
Perry Central 76, Cordia 50
Jenkins 75, Owsley County 65
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Betsy Layne 72, June Buchanan 49
Greenup County 46, Pike Central 34
Martin County 55, Elliott County 52
Floyd Central 73, Letcher Central 65 (overtime)
Hazard 65, Breathitt County 56
