Gov. Andy Beshear names popular EKY native “Team Kentucky All-Star”

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear named country music star Chris Stapleton his “Team Kentucky All-Star” of the week during the Team Kentucky update on Thursday.

The Johnson County native sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl last Sunday. Stapleton has also played in concerts dedicated to raising money for Eastern Kentucky after the flood.

Beshear said Stapleton has clear pride in Kentucky.

”The Super Bowl is always fun to watch, but this year’s game was even more special thanks to one of Kentucky’s own,” Beshear said. “Chris Stapleton moved the entire country with his performance of the national anthem before the game. He is a dedicated Kentuckian, showing his love for Eastern Kentucky in everything he does.”

Johnson County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie expressed his appreciation earlier this week, saying everyone could tell Stapleton was singing from the heart.

