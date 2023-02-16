FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms move out late, cooler air moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to watch the threat for more scattered strong storms throughout the region as a strong cold front bears down on the region. That’s why our First Alert Weather Day continues through tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch the potential for a line of thunderstorms to push into the region as we head later into tonight. Once again, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, large hail, heavy rain, and isolated brief tornadoes possible. Not everyone will see severe weather but most will see rain and storms as we head through tonight. That severe threat ends when the front moves through later tonight. After that, northwesterly breezes will continue to bring much colder air into the region, with lows dipping into the lower 30s. A few snow flakes will be possible, but they shouldn’t amount to much.

We’ll continue to see cloudy skies early on Friday as colder air filters in. Our few flakes will continue to diminish through the day as we slowly break sunshine back out by later in the afternoon. All that cloud cover keeps us rather chilly as we head through the day, with highs struggling to get back to about 40°. We’ll slowly clear through the evening though, allowing temperatures to fall once again, this time down into the lower 20s...perhaps even upper teens!

This Weekend and Beyond

We’ll continue to see clear skies through the day on Saturday, and that means sunshine as we go through the afternoon. We’ll also make a run at nicer temperatures in the afternoon with high pressure in place. We’ll top out in the upper 40s to right around 50° for a daytime high. As high pressure scoots east overnight, we’ll remain clear with lows down into the lower 30s. We’ll stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy as our next warm up moves in on Sunday. Highs up near 60° will be possible by the time we get to Sunday afternoon.

We keep that warming trend in place as we head into the new work week, as highs stay in the lower to middle 60s through the middle of the week. Unfortunately, that also comes with our next chance for some rain to move into the region.

