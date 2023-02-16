FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible with dynamic storm system

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is going to be a windy and stormy day across the mountains. Keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy all day long as the chances for strong to severe storms stay elevated.

Today and Tonight

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around off and on throughout your Thursday into Thursday night. The overnight update from the Storm Prediction Center did not change, but most of the region is still under at least some sort of a severe risk. The highest risk is for our northern and western counties where a level 2 and 3 threat is in play. That means while our main concerns region-wide is damaging winds and heavy rain, brief isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible, especially in the higher-risk counties. Hail is also a possibility, especially in those same areas.

The latest SPC outlook still has areas from I-64 down to I-75 and west under an elevated risk for severe weather on Thursday. Most of our region is under some sort of severe risk, however. Stay weather aware! (WYMT Weather)

For most of us, I still think we could see some pockets of heavy rain which could cause issues. The excessive rainfall outlook has everyone under some sort of risk for possible high water issues, with about half of the region under a bigger risk. Some models are showing the chance of between 3 and 4″ of rain in the next 24 hours. Folks, you HAVE to keep an eye on your creeks and streams, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. You have to be ready to move quick and once you do, DO NOT drive through flood water if you come across it. It is incredibly dangerous and could be deadly if you are not careful. It is never worth it. Never.

It will also be a breezy day with wind gusts staying just below Wind Advisory criteria at times. It will be a warm wind out of the south and southwest, so even with the shower and storm chances I still think the wind will push us well into the 60s.

Rain chances will continue tonight, but as the cold front passes, temps will drop. I think we make it into the 30s by morning.

Extended Forecast

After some early chances for rain or snow depending on the temperatures, I think we start to dry out after lunch on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and slide into the 20s overnight as skies clear.

Both weekend days continue to look nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the 50s.

Scattered rain chances will be back in play for much of next week.

