EKU QB Parker McKinney announces return for sixth season

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - In today’s world of college sports, it’s not often a generational player stays at one college for an entire career.

Eastern Kentucky officially became an exception to the rule on Thursday.

Colonel quarterback Parker McKinney announced that he will return for a sixth season in Richmond. The redshirt senior holds program records in nearly every statistic he can, including total offense, touchdown passes, passing yards, completions, and pass attempts.

“I think it means a lot not only for our football program but for our university,” said EKU head football coach Walt Wells. “For a young man in this day in age of how athletics are and how the transfer portal is and how NIL works and for our community to step up and for Parker to have a love and a passion for the place that he started...I think it talks volumes on who Parker is.”

McKinney says he’s ready to run it back and that sticking around after getting some Power 5 transfer offers was a no brainer.

“Obviously with the transfer portal, there’s a lot of speculation,” said McKinney. “People thought I might leave after last year. It was something that crossed my mind but at the end of the day, my heart’s always been here. I feel like this is where God placed me. It’s where he’s wanted me to stay so Coach Wells and his staff...I can’t speak enough about what they mean to me and my teammates on this field. It wasn’t that hard of a decision for me to come back.”

EKU begins the season with a pair of road games against Power 5 teams. First at Cincinnati on Sept. 2 before taking on Kentucky in Lexington on Sept. 9.

