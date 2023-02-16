Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
US 23 reopened following Wednesday crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a risk for severe storms on Thursday...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Approaching system brings chances for severe weather on Thursday

Latest News

Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas shows...
Court hears Josh Duggar’s appeal of child porn conviction