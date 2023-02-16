Dinosaurs taking over Louisville Mega Cavern

Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travel back in time as dinosaurs will be taking over the Louisville Mega Cavern.

Dino Don’s Dinos Under Louisville runs from Feb. 17 through April 30, allowing guests to see 80 life-size moving dinosaurs in an underground adventure.

The 20-minute trip through Louisville Mega Cavern will feature more than half a mile taking guests through the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous time periods.

Dinosaur lovers can get their tickets now, starting at $49.99 for standard vehicles and featuring several add-ons for an additional fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after vape pen sends several students to the hospital
Powerball $50,000 Winner
Generic police lights
Two people facing charges for selling vape pens to minors in Whitley County
generic crash
Early morning crash kills one in Knott County
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Detention Center
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Corbin

Latest News

We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
We Are a Region - 11:00 p.m.
Commentary
COMMENTARY Neighbors Helping Neighbors RECLIP - August 5, 2022
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Robin Holbrook 'always remembered' at Eula Hall Health Center