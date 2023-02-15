Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.(The Hershey Company/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Your rescue pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny!

Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its beloved Easter commercial.

This year, the brand said it wants to spotlight a rescue pet, continuing Cadbury’s longstanding partnership with the ASPCA.

The contest entry period runs Feb. 15-23. The top 10 finalists will be announced on March 6, and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.

The commercial featuring the winning pet will air in March, and the winner will take home a cash prize of $5,000. Another $5,000 will be donated to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

Participants must be residents of the United States and must be at least 18 years old. If selected as a top 10 finalist, you’ll be required to upload a video submission to Cadbury.

To enter, visit cadburytryouts.com to upload a photo of your pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the contest entry form.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Andrew Zaheri
Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
Ronald and Lori Wright just opened their new restaurant in the same building where they met and...
‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Asbury University

Latest News

Double check bills and invoices to prevent fake invoice scams
Weng Sor is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 68th Precinct in the...
U-Haul driver must undergo mental evaluation in NYC attack
McAlister’s Deli set to open in London
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket
SEKY police department emphasizes focus on DUI arrests