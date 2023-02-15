Two arrested in Pulaski Co. drug bust

Donald Brown(left) and Abigail Davis(right)
Donald Brown(left) and Abigail Davis(right)(Pulaski County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff and Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A big drug bust happened during a traffic stop in Pulaski County.

Deputies made a traffic stop on Murphy Avenue Tuesday morning.

They say a K-9 smelled drugs in the car.

Deputies seized more than two ounces of marijuana and more than seven ounces of meth from the vehicle.

46-year-old Donald Brown and 19-year-old Abigail Davis were arrested.

They are facing trafficking charges.

