Three EKY men indicted on federal drug charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three men from one Eastern Kentucky county are facing jail time after a grand jury indicted them on federal drug charges in January.

Steve Williams and Walter K. Smith of Cumberland and Lawrence Lucas of Lynch were charged after a several-month investigation between the Appalachia Narcotics Investigations unit, which includes officers from the Harlan and Bell County sheriff’s offices and Pineville Police, along with Kentucky State Police and the DEA.

Williams is charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing meth, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Smith and Lucas are both charged with conspiracy to distribute a mixture or substance containing meth and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing meth.

Police say the trio is believed to be bringing in large amounts of meth not only into Harlan County, but others in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee. We’re told more indictments are likely.

