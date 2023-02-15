SEKY police department emphasizes focus on DUI arrests

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drug and alcohol abuse continues to grow more prevalent within many Kentucky communities; creating an even bigger issue when people under the influence decide to get behind the wheel.

“DUI’s are a steady issue everywhere,” said London Police Department Chief Chuck Johnson, “We have just recently increased or stepped up our DUI enforcements.”

Johnson said the London Police Department is working to crack down on DUI’s through various incentives.

“More aggressive traffic enforcement and more aggressive patrols,” said Johnson. “The more cars you stop in your traffic enforcement efforts, the more DUI’s you’re gonna naturally run into.”

The department is also working to share more of these arrests on social media.

“We’ve recently started publishing our DUI arrests and that’s something this department hasn’t been doing,” he said.

Johnson said this issue holds even more importance to them following the loss of officer Logan Medlock last year.

“We lost an officer in October of 2022 to an impaired driver, so its an issue that is near and dear to our hearts, and its important to us, so we are going to aggressively enforce it,” he added.

Johnson said you should come up with a plan for travel before you are under the influence.

He stresses, regardless if you feel you have a high alcohol or drug tolerance, you should never get behind the wheel.

