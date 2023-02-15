Pairings set for 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The pairings have been announced for the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16.

In the boys’ tournament, Region 4 will face Region 12. Region 3 will face Region 16. Region 15 will face Region 11. Region 7 will face Region 14. Region 10 will face Region 13.

2023 Boys' Sweet Sixteen Bracket (WYMT)

In the girls’ tournament, Region 7 will face Region 15. Region 12 will face Region 10. Region 11 will face Region 13. Region 14 will face Region 16.

2023 Girls' Sweet Sixteen Bracket (WYMT)

Last season, George Rogers Clark of the tenth region won the Boys’ Sweet 16. North Laurel, Perry Central and Pikeville represented the mountains.

Sacred Heart of the seventh region won the Girls’ Sweet 16. Southwestern, Corbin, Letcher Central and Pikeville represented the mountains.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.