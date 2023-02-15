McAlister’s Deli set to open in London

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For fans of the McAlister’s Deli chain, there will be a new one opening its doors in London on Monday.

Located right off of I-75 in London, McAlister’s Deli offers various sandwiches, soups, salads, as well as their signature sweet tea.

Those with the restaurant said this new location also created 75 new jobs.

”It really is a great opportunity for our area because there’s really nothing like it in the area; just a brand new restaurant in a great area, off I-75,” said the new location’s general manager, Jim Sturgis. “The community is just super excited about this because everybody’s used to burgers and fries and everything and this is just kind of different.”

Although McAlister’s Deli does not have a drive-thru window, you can call orders in, order online and order through their app.

The first 100 customers to show up on McAlister’s opening day will also earn free sweet tea for a year.

