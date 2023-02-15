Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presents major funding in Southern Ky.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced major funding in Pulaski County on Tuesday.

The funds will help the county provide clean water and allow other community organizations grow.

“Investments in our communities through clean water, nonprofits, tourism and community development provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “What excites me, as a rural Kentuckian, is that opportunity is coming to all corners of the commonwealth, not just our big cities.”

We have a breakdown of where the funds will go below:

City of Burnside: $790,094 committed to water improvements.

City of Science Hill: $790,094 committed to wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

City of Somerset: $790,094 committed to water treatment plant improvements.

Western Pulaski County Water District: $790,094 committed to improving the Faubush/Nancy water main.

Lake Cumberland Tourist Commission: $104,357 committed to increasing tourism in the region.

Burnside Tourism & Recreation Commission: $66,629 committed to marketing tourism in the region.

Lake Cumberland Wayfinding Signage: $175,000 committed to updating signage on and around Lake Cumberland.

Somerset/Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau: $199,886 committed to marketing tourism in the region.

Pulaski County: $1,040,000 committed to the construction of the Foothills Academy Independent Living Center, for youth aging out of foster care.

Coleman also announced funding from Governor Andy Beshear’s Nonprofit Assistance Fund. The fund helps organizations recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Center for Rural Development: $100,000

God’s Pantry of Pulaski County: $100,000

Hospice of Lake Cumberland: $100,000

Somerset/Pulaski County Economic Development Authority: $100,000

Southeast Kentucky Economic Development Corporation: $100,000

Habitat for Humanity Pulaski County, KY: $91,486

Be The Village: $42,641.03

Eastern Kentucky PRIDE: $35,803

United Way of South Central Kentucky: $25,802

CASA of Southern Kentucky: $18,168.04

The Salvation Army, Pulaski County: $17,608.87

John Sherman Cooper Community Arts Center: $2,158.24

