Large brush fire confirmed in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Division of Forestry confirmed a large brush fire in Floyd County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is located near an old strip mine in the Open Fork area of David.

Around 200 acres have burned, but officials said the fire is under control and 100% contained. They said no buildings were in danger.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

