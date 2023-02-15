Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student

Ky. teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County teacher and coach is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct with a student.

The superintendent confirms Andrew Zaheri has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the arrest citation, 39-year-old Zaheri is accused of having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

He is facing a 3rd-degree rape charge.

Zaheri was an assistant basketball coach at Rowan County Senior High School.

He was also a teacher there.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Ronald and Lori Wright just opened their new restaurant in the same building where they met and...
‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Asbury University
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer

Latest News

Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Five sent to hospital after bus crash
Firefighter’s respond to Valentine’s Day kitchen fire at Wendy’s
Firefighters respond to Valentine’s Day kitchen fire at Wendy’s
Jerry Alvin Canada and William Canada were arrested Tuesday in Whitley County for their roles...
Two men arrested months after breaking into Whitley County store
Three EKY men indicted on federal drug charges