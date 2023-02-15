Ky. House rep. files bill to prosecute illegal abortion as homicide

A newly proposed bill would let the state prosecute a person for homicide if they get an illegal abortion.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Republican Representative Emily Callaway filed House Bill 300 on Tuesday.

Nearly all abortions are banned in Kentucky currently.

The bill does include exceptions, including a lawful medical procedure and spontaneous miscarriages.

House Bill 300 by WKYT on Scribd

