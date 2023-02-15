Kentucky spring forest fire season begins Wednesday

By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - February has felt more like April in Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re starting to slowly move into warmer temperatures and dryer weather. Coming out of the winter weather and coming into spring, typically we see hotter, dryer temps,” Ky Division of Forestry Hazard Branch Manager Jake Hall said.

A transition this early can lead to dangerous results in the forests.

There are not many leaves to cover up the woods, leaving them vulnerable to sunlight.

“As they dry out, typically after a rain event, within a couple hours with a steady wind and warm temperatures, they’re receptacle and ready to burn,” Jake Hall said.

Firefighters are fresh off of a rough fall forest fire season. They fought off fires across the region.

“Some very long hours in the fall. It was one of our busiest seasons to date. We have ground crews, fire crews in every county in our seven county coverage area. Those crews work long hours every season to keep the commonwealth safe,” Jake Hall said.

The Division of Forestry recommended not burning anything between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., if at all, to avoid more fire dangers.

“If you’re open burning, it can grab that debris, throw it up the hillside and then we have a wind-driven fire run that influences the topography uphill and causes rapid spread of the fire,” Jake Hall said.

If you do have to burn something, they said to make sure there is no debris around and the fire has a lot of space.

Spring forest fire season runs from February 15 to April 30.

