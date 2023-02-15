‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lake Drive Pizza and More filled a vacant space in the Star City with a familiar taste.

”Twenty-seven years ago, I worked here when it was another restaurant and I met my husband here,” said owner Lori Wright.

Wright saw the “For Rent” sign in the window of the Prestonsburg restaurant space and immediately called her husband Ronald, who was on board with seizing the opportunity, since the couple had been discussing the idea of opening a new restaurant.

“As soon as I seen the rental sign, I knew it was fate,” Lori said.

Because the building holds so many memories for the couple, they wanted to keep many of its components and menu options true to the old days when it was Giovanni’s. But the special recipes and the storied romance are giving the community a taste that is uniquely Wright.

“You got a lot of synergy and a lot of chemistry- you’re off to the right start with it. So, yeah, it means a lot ot the community when you’ve got people entrenched in the community, involved, and of course it’s how they met. So, you want to see it survive and you want to see it be successful.” Kevin Keathley, a customer who is making his visits to the pizza place a routine.

The owners say their hope is to use the same building that started their journey to allow them to tell their love story for years to come, with their son and daughter already working in the restaurant.

“Hopefully, we can make it something to where it stays in the family a long time. I try to teach them my little tricks and stuff about it all,” said Lori.

From pizza, to burgers, to pasta and the famous steak sandwiches, there is a wide variety of menu options and many folks have already poured in to show support of the business since its opening. Many of those popping in before the business was officially open.

“People started calling and coming in on us when we were trying to get ready to open. So we just all of a sudden just started doing orders,” said Wright.

