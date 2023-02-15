High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 14, 2023)

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Valentine’s Day didn’t stop several good basketball teams from taking the court on Tuesday.

BOYS

Bath County 94, Lynn Camp 76

Bell County 91, Jackson County 77

Betsy Layne 107, Belfry 67

Boyd County 73, Morgan County 56

Clay County 74, Middlesboro 50

Floyd Central 80, Phelps 55

Harlan County 87, Whitley County 80

Hazard 83, Buckhorn 41

Lee County 81, Jackson City 54

Paintsville 62, Tolsia (WV) 51

Perry Central 70, Letcher Central 53

Pike Central 64, East Ridge 51

Rockcastle County 63, Southwestern 57

Sayre 66, Wolfe County 58

Trinity Christian 91, Somerset Christian 57

GIRLS

Bell County 74, Barbourville 49

Corbin 72, Madison Central 63

Harlan County 55, Owsley County 49

Knox Central 56, Jackson County 53

Lawrence County 85, Paintsville 61

Leslie County 59, Breathitt County 48

Morgan County 63, Raceland 49

North Laurel 78, Southwestern 56

Oneida Baptist 33, Cordia 26

Pineville 70, Williamsburg 22

Rockcastle County 68, Garrard County 22

Russell County 47, Whitley County 38

Somerset 46, Wayne County 33e

