High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 14, 2023)
(WYMT) - Valentine’s Day didn’t stop several good basketball teams from taking the court on Tuesday.
BOYS
Bath County 94, Lynn Camp 76
Bell County 91, Jackson County 77
Betsy Layne 107, Belfry 67
Boyd County 73, Morgan County 56
Clay County 74, Middlesboro 50
Floyd Central 80, Phelps 55
Harlan County 87, Whitley County 80
Hazard 83, Buckhorn 41
Lee County 81, Jackson City 54
Paintsville 62, Tolsia (WV) 51
Perry Central 70, Letcher Central 53
Pike Central 64, East Ridge 51
Rockcastle County 63, Southwestern 57
Sayre 66, Wolfe County 58
Trinity Christian 91, Somerset Christian 57
GIRLS
Bell County 74, Barbourville 49
Corbin 72, Madison Central 63
Harlan County 55, Owsley County 49
Knox Central 56, Jackson County 53
Lawrence County 85, Paintsville 61
Leslie County 59, Breathitt County 48
Morgan County 63, Raceland 49
North Laurel 78, Southwestern 56
Oneida Baptist 33, Cordia 26
Pineville 70, Williamsburg 22
Rockcastle County 68, Garrard County 22
Russell County 47, Whitley County 38
Somerset 46, Wayne County 33e
