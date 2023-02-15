Gunshots reported on University of Kentucky’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s alert system is reporting shots fired on the school’s campus.

The alert went out just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alert says shots were fired near Parking Structure 1 at University Drive and Cooper Drive.

Campus police also posted on social media about the report, asking people to avoid the area.

Shots fired in the area of University and Cooper Drive near Parking Structure 1. Avoid the area. More information at https://t.co/7nWhfsKDly — University of Kentucky Police (@UKPolice) February 15, 2023

WKYT is working to confirm what exactly happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.