Gunshots reported on University of Kentucky’s campus

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s alert system is reporting shots fired on the school’s campus.

The alert went out just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The alert says shots were fired near Parking Structure 1 at University Drive and Cooper Drive.

Campus police also posted on social media about the report, asking people to avoid the area.

WKYT is working to confirm what exactly happened.

