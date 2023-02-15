Good Question: What are the plans for an iconic sign in Lexington?

It is one of the most recognizable signs in Lexington, and, despite some nearby demolition,...
It is one of the most recognizable signs in Lexington, and, despite some nearby demolition, it’s still standing. It’s also the subject of today’s Good Question.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is one of the most recognizable signs in Lexington, and, despite some nearby demolition, it’s still standing. It’s also the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Sidney asks: Since Parkette on New Circle Road is no longer there, and they cleaned off the parking lot but left their sign up, are they going rebuild another one or replace it with some other business?

Sidney, when the Parkette was torn down, we covered the history of the restaurant and also talked about the next plans.

That sign will be staying up, but there won’t be a restaurant there. The property owners told us they reached a deal with Lexus of Lexington, which was next door, to lease that land.

They also said they intend to restore that sign and get a roadside historical marker placed on the property.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Ronald and Lori Wright just opened their new restaurant in the same building where they met and...
‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Asbury University
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer

Latest News

Addiction Recovery Care restructures
EKY addiction treatment service set to launch show on WYMT
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed
Attorney General Daniel Cameron
Cameron not in support of bill that would prosecute illegal abortion as homicide
Senate legislation would address teacher shortage in KY schools