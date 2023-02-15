Fort Gay Water customers asked to flush water heaters

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory Monday.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT GAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents in Fort Gay are being told not to drink their water due to possible contamination.

The Fort Gay Water System issued a do-not-consume advisory on Monday, February 13.

As of Wednesday, officials announced there has been no change in the status of Fort Gay Water.

Fort Gay Water Works is still awaiting the results of sampling that was conducted on Monday.

“We are in the process of flushing lines and refilling tanks to be able to continue flushing,” Fort Gat Water Works said in a release. “We are finished with the US 52 Section and are beginning the in-town section.”

Fort Gay Water is asking all customers to flush their water heaters.

Officials say the easiest way to flush a water heater is to “turn on a hot water faucet fully open for a period of 30 to 40 minutes.”

According to Fort Gay Water, customers will not be charged for the extra water.

