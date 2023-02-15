Former Wildcat QB Maxwell Smith joins EKU coaching staff

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Walt Wells has announced that former Kentucky and SDSU quarterback Maxwell Smith will join the Colonels’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.

Smith, who threw for 4,599 yards and 34 touchdowns in his collegiate career, has served as the quarterbacks coach at Heidelberg University for the last two seasons.

Heidelberg quarterback Drew Sims ranked in the top-10 nationally in yards per completion in 2021 and 2022 under Smith’s coaching.

EKU opens the 2023 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats, then will play in Kroger Field against the Cats for the first time since 2017.

