Former Wildcat QB Maxwell Smith joins EKU coaching staff

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Walt Wells has announced that former Kentucky and SDSU quarterback Maxwell Smith will join the Colonels’ coaching staff as quarterbacks coach.

Smith, who threw for 4,599 yards and 34 touchdowns in his collegiate career, has served as the quarterbacks coach at Heidelberg University for the last two seasons.

Heidelberg quarterback Drew Sims ranked in the top-10 nationally in yards per completion in 2021 and 2022 under Smith’s coaching.

EKU opens the 2023 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats, then will play in Kroger Field against the Cats for the first time since 2017.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Ronald and Lori Wright just opened their new restaurant in the same building where they met and...
‘It was fate’: Floyd County couple re-opens restaurant where they met nearly 30 years ago
University of the Cumberlands
‘God is doing great things here’: SEKY students inspired to organize revival
The service is being described as a revival, “a movement that only God could orchestrate and...
Days-long ‘spontaneous revival’ continues at Asbury University
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Truck driver dies in crash between train, tractor-trailer

Latest News

Southwestern wins the 12th Region Girls' Basketball Championship.
Pairings set for 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball Sweet 16 and the UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16
The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles...
High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 14, 2023)
Gavin Stephens signs with UPIKE
Gavin Stephens signs with UPIKE
Robyn Benton scored 15 points, but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost at Ole Miss 74-52
Kentucky women’s basketball falls to Ole Miss 74-52