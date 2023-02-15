Floyd County non-profit continues to help those impacted by flooding

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hand in Hand Ministries in Auxier in Floyd County is a nonprofit organization that helps its community by inviting groups of volunteers into the region and providing free home repairs or additions to those in need due to health, safety, or otherwise.

“What we have found is that we do a lot of handicap ramps, handicap accessible bathrooms, roofs, and that sort of thing,” said Hand in Hand Ministries Director Naoma Gail Spradlin.

In July 2022, flooding impacted many homes in some communities that the nonprofit serves leading to more folks with even greater needs.

“End of August, first of September, we started getting those calls,” said Spradlin. “People that didn’t get FEMA money or they didn’t get Red Cross money, they didn’t get anything... that needed help.”

Shortly after the floods, Hand in Hand Ministries was able to help two homeowners in the Wayland community of Floyd County. This allowed the homeowners to spend Christmas in the comfort of their own homes instead of in temporary housing.

Spradlin also plans to invite more groups by the end of February to assist more homeowners in getting back to some semblance of normalcy.

“We were able to get them back in their home completely by December,” said Spradlin. “I see a lot of that happening this year too. A lot of my groups will probably be going right back up to those flood zones and start working up there.”

Despite the much needed and appreciated help of disaster response services, Spradlin says the work of Hand in Hand Ministries is not finished.

“We’ll be here when they’re gone, and we let them go in and rush in and do everything when everything first happens, they take care of that part of it, and then when they leave, you know, we’ll be here to pick up the slack. We’ll be here when everybody else is gone,” said Spradlin.

If you live in Floyd, Johnson, Martin, or Magoffin County, you can apply for assistance by calling the Auxier Center at (606) 886-0709. You can also find more information by visiting the Hand in Hand Ministries website.

