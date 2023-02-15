Five sent to hospital after bus crash

Five sent to hospital after bus crash
By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Five people in Southern Kentucky were sent to a hospital on Tuesday.

The Corbin Fire Department told WYMT an R-TEC bus was involved in a crash at the intersection of KY 3606 and Radio Tower Road.

Crews said five patients, four passengers and the driver, were taken to Baptist Health Corbin.

We are told their injuries are non-life threatening.

