FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances through Thursday

Rainy and Stormy Weather
Rainy and Stormy Weather
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are continuing to follow the potential for strong storms as we head late, late tonight through early on our Thursday as a strong frontal boundary works toward the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It has been an incredibly warm and, at times, breezy day throughout the region as we watch a strong frontal boundary work toward the region. We’ll continue to see clouds increase as winds continue to gust 25-35 MPH throughout the night. That will continue to bring in warmth and moisture to fuel strong thunderstorms already firing well out to our south and west. To be sure, they will weaken, but the potential for damaging winds and heavy rain will be there as we head toward our Thursday morning. Lows tonight hold steady near 60°.

As temperatures get back up to near 70°, we will watch the potential as the cold front moves into the region, to see strong to severe storms re-fire into the afternoon and evening hours. Again, damaging winds and heavy rain would be the main threats. Once the front passes through late Thursday night, temperatures will tumble quickly, changing what rain is leftover to daybreak to a bit of snow as we fall back into the middle 30s.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

The good news is that things look much calmer as we finish things off this week and head into the weekend. We’ll slowly clear out during the day on Friday, but we’ll keep it cold, with highs struggling to make it back to 40° during the day and falling back into the 20s at night. The better news is that as we head into the weekend itself, we’ll rebound nicely into the upper 40s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

The bad news, is that it appears more showers are on the way as we head into the early parts of next week. To ease that pain a bit, though, we’ll see warmer temperatures continue...with highs returning to the 60s.

