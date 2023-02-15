FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Approaching system brings chances for severe weather on Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The threat for severe weather is on the table for most of our region on Thursday. This is the time for you to get prepared in case we see it here in the mountains.

Today and Tonight

While we had some rain and wind overnight, today is the calm before the storms ... literally. After a stray shower early, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. It will still be breezy and warm as southwest winds gust up to or better than 25 mph and push our temperatures into the low 70s later today.

The first action we see from this system will start late tonight as the front makes its way toward us. Chances for showers and storms pick up late and we only drop into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

Extended Forecast

Chances for showers and storms will be around off and on all day on Thursday. All modes of severe weather are on the table, especially back out toward the Interstate 75 corridor into Lake Cumberland. Everyone needs to stay weather aware. Keep that WYMT First Alert Weather app handy. The storms will come in waves throughout the day, which could help keep the atmosphere energized longer. Sunshine will not be our friend tomorrow.

I still think our main threats from this system are damaging winds and heavy rain, but an isolated brief spinup tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the level 2 areas in our western counties. Parts of Central and Western Kentucky were upgraded to a level 3 risk early Wednesday morning with the new SPC day 2 outlook.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the region under a risk for severe storms on Thursday with the highest risk back into parts of Central and Western Kentucky. (WYMT Weather)

Highs will soar into the upper 60s before the cold front swings through and takes our temperatures down into the 30s on Wednesday night. If there is enough moisture left over, we could see a few snowflakes fly late and early Friday morning as temperatures drop.

After Friday morning, it looks like the skies will slowly clear, but it might take until Friday night before we start to see some stars. Highs Friday will be much colder topping out in the upper 30s with lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Both weekend days look much better with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures bounce right back into the 50s both days.

Scattered rain chances return to the region early next week.

