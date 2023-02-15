Firefighter injured fighting fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews battled a house fire Tuesday in Rowan County.

We are told a neighbor spotted the fire at a home on Circle Drive in the Lakeview Heights subdivision of Morehead.

The Farmers Volunteer Fire Department was called out to battle the flames.

Based on the pictures shared by the department on its Facebook page, it looks like the home was destroyed.

We understand a firefighter was injured on scene and taken to UK Hospital in Lexington. Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening.

