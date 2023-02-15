EKY addiction treatment service set to launch show on WYMT

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction Recovery Care is launching a new program called “Inside ARC” that will air on WYMT.

The show will highlight their treatment centers and success stories from people struggling with addiction.

ARC Vice President of Marketing Vanessa Keeton said they are hoping it will lead people who are dealing with substance abuse to make a faster life-saving decision.

”Maybe it helps to make it a little less scary about them deciding to take treatment if they understand a little more about what a day in a treatment facility would look like,” Vanessa Keeton said. “We’re wanting to share hope with others through the stories we get to tell about people who have successfully completed our program or another program and are living.”

The show will air Thursday nights at 7 p.m. and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.