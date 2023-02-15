Crews respond to crash on US 23, all lanes closed

By Dakota Makres
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a crash on US 23.

Floyd County officials said crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on US 23 in Harold.

They said the crash is across from Gearheart Communications and the ARH Clinic.

All four lanes are closed.

Drivers are asked to find another route.

We will keep you updated.

There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
