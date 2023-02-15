Advocates protest Ky. legislation they say harms LGBTQ community

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Advocates with the fairness campaign packed the Kentucky State Capitol rotunda Wednesday to protest legislation they say harms the LGBTQ community.

Advocates and supporters made up the diverse crowd, some saying they knew their fight for LGBTQ rights wasn’t over.

According to the Fairness Campaign, nine anti-LGBTQ bills have already been filed. The rally at the capitol is meant to shed light on these bills and highlight some of the pro-LGBTQ bills.

“It’s not unique to this area,” said Stephen Drayton, a supporter from Lexington. “So it’s all across the country, across the world, actually. That is trying to push through these types of laws. So we weren’t dodging it by coming here.”

Some of those bills include SB 115, which would put restrictions on drag performances, and SB 150, a bill that strikes trans student David Murphy, harder than any other bill has before.

“That would cause a lot of harm to trans students in the public school system,” said Murphy. “And it would open the door for more restrictions of that kind, restricting what materials students can access in school.”

The Fairness Campaign says if people want to take action, they can reach out to their state representatives and senators about these bills to help make a difference.

