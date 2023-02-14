WYMT Mountain News moves to H&I on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Due to CBS Sports coverage, Mountain News First at Four will air on our second channel Heroes &...
Due to CBS Sports coverage, Mountain News First at Four will air on our second channel Heroes & Icons.(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a programming announcement to pass along.

Because of CBS’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches between Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich on Tuesday and between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea on Wednesday, Mountain News First at Four will be in a different place.

Our 4:00 p.m. newscast will be found on our second channel Heroes & Icons both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. H&I is always available over-the-air on channel 57.2. Check your local cable listings for the channel number in your area.

Our newscasts will also continue to stream on WYMT.com.

Thank you for watching WYMT!

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Rainy weather
Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some

Latest News

KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.
KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.
Asbury Revival Continues - 4:30 p.m.
Asbury Revival Continues - 4:30 p.m.
Bike donations are coming in as the WestCare shelter builds its program.
WestCare Emergency Shelter seeks wheels for workers
Chris Stapleton sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Chris Stapleton Super Bowl appearance leaves hometown proud