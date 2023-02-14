WestCare Emergency Shelter seeks wheels for workers

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter is asking the community to help its clients get back on their feet, by getting them on the roads.

The shelter posted a community call to its Facebook page last week, asking for help building a fleet of bicycles to help provide transportation to the unhoused people who live in the Pikeville space.

“When clients begin work, we can assign them one of those bicycles to help them get back and forth to work,” said Program Director Patrick Sanders. “I’ve noticed every time that we’ve had the donation of bicycles- or any way of transport- that it’s increased the chances of them going to work so much, because it’s not so hard on getting back and forth.”

The bikes, according to Sanders, are a sign of support for the residents of the shelter, as they work to find their footing and hold employment.

“Homeless people are used to being kind of looked down upon or brushed to the side, but when they see you bringing them something here, such as a bike or anything, that helps them,” said Sanders. “They think, ‘wow, these people- they do care about me and they do want to see me do better!’ So, that gives them a sense of,’Okay, I’m gonna try, because they’re helping me try.’”

He said the morale of the shelter is high because of the support it sees from the surrounding community, with several bikes already donated within days. However, with more than 30 people living in the shelter and the clientele cycling as things change, Sanders said they could always use more bikes to keep up with the need.

“We try to operate here like we’re just all a big family. It’s not ‘you’re homeless’ or ‘I’m not’ or ‘you’re different than I am.’ It’s that we’re all working together, collectively, to better their situation,” Sanders said.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact the shelter at (606) 213-0166.

