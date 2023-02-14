Valentine’s Day singing telegrams delivered around EKY city

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A more than 20-year tradition of the Valentine’s Day singing telegrams is back in full swing this year at Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.

”We had stopped during COVID, so yes, this our first time back out in the communities and the schools,” said Charlotte Thornsberry with the nursing home.

Before Hazard’s finest broke out in song around town, they delivered telegrams to residents from their families.

”We have an awesome time, we bring happiness, we bring tears,” she said.

WYMT Morning Anchor Dakota Makres followed the group to Lowe’s where they surprised an employee with a telegram as a gift from his wife.

”We’ve shown up at work at some of the busiest times,” she added. “When you send somebody to a business, it is hilarious to see how the coworkers react.”

Just by looking at Freddy Grubbs’ coworkers, you could tell their day was made.

”She kind of threatened me with it, so I kind of saw it coming, but I didn’t think it was today,” he said.

Grubbs said he and his wife went out to dinner Monday. He said he is finishing up her Valentine’s Day gift when he gets off work.

”It was awesome though, I thought it was a great time, everybody got to enjoy it,” he added.

The group also made stops at schools and other businesses.

