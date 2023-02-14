UK police chief talks about campus safety after Michigan State shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The shooting at Michigan State University is bringing the conversation of campus safety to the forefront.

The University of Kentucky is a public university with many public buildings.

While students must use their IDs to scan into residence halls, public buildings, like the Gatton Student Center, are unlocked during normal business hours.

UK officials say while buildings remain open during the day, they have access control locks. That means UK police have the ability to lock the exterior doors from their operation center if needed.

Chief Joe Monroe says if there is a situation, such as an active shooter on campus, the university can go into lockdown within seconds.

There are also nearly 4,000 cameras on campus that can help police in these emergency situations.

UKPD recently did an evaluation study on their response times for emergency calls. They found that, in most cases, police are able to respond on campus within 90 seconds.

“Several years ago, we had an individual show up at Barker Hall on our main campus with a firearm. It took us less than 90 seconds to get there, be on scene, and take that individual into custody safely without any shots being fired,” Chief Monroe said. “So, that quick response on a campus is a vital and critical component.”

Part of the campus security plan at UK includes a notification system called UK Alerts. All students are automatically enrolled to receive these alerts, allowing campus officials to send information to the phones of every person in the campus community, within seconds.

Chief Monroe says this helps them make sure everyone is aware of any potential safety threats on campus.

