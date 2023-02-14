Storm chances increase later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our mild air continues to scoot through the region as we head through the middle of this week. Unfortunately, as it often the case when it gets mild in February, we’re going to have to be on the lookout for showers and storms developing.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve watched clouds increase through the day today as our latest disturbance brings the possibility for a few showers back to our forecast as we head through tonight. The clouds and showers, combined with fairly breezy southerly winds, will keep us quite mild overnight...with lows in the lower 50s.

Those southwesterly breezes will start to get cranking as we break out into sunshine on our Wednesday afternoon. Highs will soar up into the lower to middle 70s as we watch warm air surge into the region. That’s all ahead of a strong low pressure and its cold front bringing thunderstorms to the Mississippi Valley as we head through the day. We’ll have to watch those overnight, as they’ll likely be moving toward us in a weakening state. We’ll have to be on guard for some brief gusty winds, heavy rain, and thunder and lightning later on Wednesday night as lows stay in the middle and upper 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

We look to stay active as we head through our Thursday as we are again watching a strong frontal system heading in our direction. Depending on how fast the front moves, we could see showers and storms try to re-develop as we head into Thursday afternoon, and yes, those would have the opportunity to be on the strong side as highs once again surge into the 70s.

On the backside of the front, we’ll start to cool down dramatically, with gusty northwest winds helping drop our temperatures into the upper 30s by the time we wake up on Friday morning. This chilly trend continues to finish the work week and head into the weekend and early next week. At least, comparatively speaking. We’ll continue to see highs near 40º on Friday with highs in the 50s by the weekend and early next week with sunshine working through the region.

