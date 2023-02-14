Spring forest fire season starts Wednesday in Kentucky

Kentucky's spring forest fire season runs from February 15th until April 30th. Outdoor burning...
Kentucky's spring forest fire season runs from February 15th until April 30th. Outdoor burning is banned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during that time.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - As we enter what is typically some drier months in the Commonwealth, the second yearly fire season is starting this week.

The spring forest fire season starts Wednesday, February 15th and lasts until Sunday, April 30th.

During that time period, outdoor burning is banned between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Officials say even outside those hours, if your burn pile starts a wildfire, you might have to pay the cost to have it put out.

You are also not encouraged to burn any time if the winds are blowing hard or if the dew points are really low, which means the amount of moisture in the air is at low levels.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to contact your local Kentucky Division of Forestry office.

