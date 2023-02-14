Southern Kentucky first responders honored for heroic actions during recent meeting

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Five members of one community first responder force were honored during a city council meeting earlier this week.

On Monday night, Monticello Mayor Kenny Catron and Monticello Police Chief Joey Hoover presented commendations to four MPD officers and the chief of the Monticello Fire Department.

Officer Casey Lang and MFD Chief Gabe Heatherly were honored for their role in helping save the life of a man critically injured in a car crash last year.

Lt. Josh Asberry, Officer Jeramy Thompson and Officer Brandon Bertram received commendations for valor for their actions in catching an armed kidnapping suspect back in December 2022.

Congrats to all of those honored!

