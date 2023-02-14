‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus.(WILX)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Residents and students in East Lansing were urged to shelter in place Monday night following reports of shots fired at Michigan State University.

According to Michigan State University police and public safety officials, shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus just after 8:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported by police at IM East, a nearby fitness center, with multiple reported injuries.

The East Lansing Police Department said the alleged shooter was at large and residents were urged to “shelter in place immediately.”

Police did not initially provide information about potential injuries.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nickolas Thompson and Sonya Carder
Two Kentuckians arrested during major fentanyl bust in Southwest Virginia
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday
The longest church service at Asbury since 1970 has been happening non-stop since Wednesday
Safe Haven Baby Box
Newborn surrendered in Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green for first time in Kentucky
handcuffs
Man arrested after running from police with 4-year-old child
Rainy weather
Messy Sunday ahead, Winter Weather Advisory in place for some

Latest News

KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.
KYTC Warm Weather - 4:00 p.m.
Asbury Revival Continues - 4:30 p.m.
Asbury Revival Continues - 4:30 p.m.
Police vehicles surround a truck that was stopped on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in New York. Police...
U-Haul driver’s NYC ‘rampage’ leaves 1 dead, 7 hurt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
Death penalty phase of trial starts for killer of 8 on NYC bike path